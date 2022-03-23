COLUMBUS, Oh. -- Ohio State's pro day offered a sneak peek at one of the best NFL draft prospects -- for 2023.

Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud made 55-yard throws look effortless inside the school's indoor practice facility on Wednesday. With representatives from all 32 teams watching, including a few NFL head coaches, Stroud threw passes to wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, both ranked in the top 25 on ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s big board.

Olave believes Stroud, who is a year shy of being draft eligible, should be projected as the top quarterback in the 2023 draft class.

"I thought he was already," Olave said. "C.J. is a rare talent, man. I say that from my heart. I know he's been through a lot. I'm glad he's in the position he's in today."

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith, Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera and Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel were among those who saw Stroud throw almost exclusively to Wilson and Olave.

After a rocky start to last season, Stroud led the Buckeyes to a win in the Rose Bowl and No. 6 ranking in the final Associated Press poll. He completed 71.9% of his passes for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Nearly 2,000 of those yards went to Wilson and Olave, who ranked second and third, respectively, on the team in receiving yards.

Stroud and former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones were among those who threw routes to the Buckeyes' pro prospects. Olave ran a variety of inside and outside routes to show teams he can be versatile at the next level and be a good schematic fit, no matter where he is selected.

Wilson, who showcased the same athleticism that has made him an elite prospect since he was in high school, said Stroud worked with the receivers to ensure everything was crisp for Ohio State's pro day.

On one of his final throws of the day, the right-handed quarterback rolled left and launched a ball nearly 55 yards off of one foot to cap the workouts.

"C.J. is someone who is super special," Wilson said. "He drops it in there and makes it easy as a receiver."

Wilson agreed with Olave's assessment that Stroud could be the first quarterback selected in the 2023 draft. It's a stark contrast from the perception that surrounded Stroud at the start of his second year at Ohio State.

After winning the starting job at the end of training camp, Stroud seemed to struggle at the beginning of the 2021 season. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day pointed out that some of the skeptics who questioned Stroud's throwing ability are the same ones who are already projecting Stroud as the top draft-eligible quarterback next year.

Day said getting some reps throwing at pro day gives Stroud a good foundation for when it's his turn to officially make a good impression on NFL scouts. Stroud also has a football season with the Buckeyes remaining before he can put his full attention on the pros.

Maintaining that trajectory will require the same mindset that enabled Stroud to go from a questioned starter to a Heisman Trophy finalist and coveted pro prospect.

"It's the same thing that happened last year when he hadn't thrown a pass before," Day said. "Nobody in the country knew who he was at this point. And now people do."