Lane Kiffin uses golf ball for first pitch at Tennessee-Ole Miss baseball game

Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin brought props to the Rebels' baseball field Friday night.
The coach who rarely passes up an opportunity to troll stepped to the mound with a plan. Instead of throwing a baseball during the ceremonial first pitch before the Rebels' game, Kiffin reached into his pocket, pulled out a bright yellow golf ball, then hurled it toward home plate.
The opponent for the Rebs that night: Tennessee.
You'll recall that five months ago, Kiffin was nearly hit by a golf ball in his return as a head coach to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee -- where he led the Vols during the 2009 season before bolting for USC.
Ole Miss beat Tennessee 31-26 last October, but the game was overshadowed by an ugly scene in which fans threw beer bottles, water bottles and even a mustard bottle in the direction of the visitor's sideline. Play had to be stopped until things settled down enough.
Kiffin joked afterward that he planned to keep as a souvenir a yellow golf ball that had been hurled in his direction.
There's no word on whether it's the same ball he threw from the pitcher's mound on Friday night.
Uhh wrong ball there @Lane_Kiffin. Honest mistake, right? pic.twitter.com/hx1oW4cn23— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 25, 2022