After leading Pitt to its first ACC championship in 2021, Pat Narduzzi received a contract extension that could make him the longest-tenured Panthers coach in nearly a century, the school announced Monday.

While Pitt didn't announce financial terms of the new deal, Narduzzi's contract would run through 2030. According to USA Today, Narduzzi made $4.8 million for the 2021 season.

"Pitt is truly home for my family and me. We are proud to represent this outstanding university and live in this tremendous city," Narduzzi said in the statement. "I am so appreciative of our players, coaches and staff. Nothing great can be accomplished without their efforts and commitment. I've always talked about the importance of pushing together in the same direction. We have that at Pitt across the board."

Under Narduzzi's direction, Pitt won 11 games last season for the first time since 1981, losing to Michigan State in the Peach Bowl after starting quarterback and Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett opted out of the bowl game.

Narduzzi took over for Paul Chryst in 2015, becoming the fifth different head coach (plus three interim coaches) in six years, and immediately provided needed stability within the program. In seven seasons with Pitt, Narduzzi has finished with a winning record six times, including two ACC Coastal Division titles.

Should Narduzzi finish out the terms of the new contract, he'd be the school's longest-serving head coach since Jock Sutherland, who coached the school from 1924 through 1938.

"Our ACC championship season was the result of a strong culture and foundation that Pat Narduzzi has tirelessly built for Pitt football," athletic director Heather Lyke said. "That foundation has our program positioned for sustained success well into the future. Continuity of leadership, especially outstanding leadership like Coach Narduzzi and his staff have provided, has been integral to our program's rise. We know that we are poised for even more history-making moments in the years to come with Coach Narduzzi on our sideline."