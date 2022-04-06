Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended for violation of team rules, coach Nick Saban told reporters on Wednesday.

"Whether they're academic or whatever, it doesn't matter," Saban said. "Everyone has a responsibility and obligation to respect the principles and values and do what they need to do. They're all there to help them be successful."

Saban was asked what Hall could do to rejoin the team and said he'd already been given the opportunity once before.

"I don't know what his plans are for the future," Saban said.

A former four-star prospect from Florida, Hall had four catches for 72 yards as a freshman last season.

He is no longer listed on Alabama's official depth chart online.

Alabama, which returns Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young, is attempting to reload at receiver this spring following the departures of the team's top three targets from last season -- Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden -- all of whom entered the NFL draft.

Backup wide receiver Javon Baker and tight end Jahleel Billingsley also left via the transfer portal.

The Crimson Tide added former Georgia leading receiver Jermaine Burton through the portal.