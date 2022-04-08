Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has received an extension through the 2027 season, it was announced Friday.

Brohm, entering his sixth season at Purdue, led the Boilermakers to a 9-4 season capped by an overtime victory over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.

"We are excited about the progress we have made over the past five years," Brohm said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to build our program into the future. I would like to thank our administration and fans for their support and our players and staff for their hard work and dedication. It is an honor to be the head football coach at Purdue."

The nine wins last season, which included upsets over top-five teams Iowa and Michigan State, were the second-most in program history.

Brohm is 28-29 in five years with the Boilermakers. Terms of the extension weren't announced.

Purdue, which also announced the approval of a $45.4 million renovation of Ross-Ade Stadium, begins the 2022 season at home against Penn State on Sept. 1.