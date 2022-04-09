A couple months after winning a national title at Georgia, new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning just hit a home run late in the recruiting cycle.

Josh Conerly Jr., a 6-foot-5 and 280-pound offensive tackle out of Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, won't have to move too far to play his college ball.

Conerly, the top remaining unsigned prospect in the 2022 ESPN 300 (No. 31), committed to play for the Ducks on Friday.

After taking an unofficial visit to Eugene, Oregon, last week, Conerly chose Oregon over Washington, USC, Oklahoma, Michigan and Miami.

He becomes the Ducks' eighth ESPN 300 prospect in the 2022 cycle. Cornerback Jahlil Florence, offensive lineman Dave Iuli, safety Trejon Williams, cornerback Jalil Tucker, running back Jordan James and linebackers Harrison Taggart and Devon Jackson are their other ESPN 300 prospects.

Conerly is the fifth-best offensive lineman in his class, according to ESPN's rankings.

He joins Iuli, Michael Wooten and Kawika Rogers as offensive linemen part of Lanning's first recruiting class at Oregon.

Conerly didn't make up his mind until Wednesday, according to an interview with CBS Sports HQ when he made his announcement.

ESPN had Oregon ranked as the 36th best class prior to Conerly's commitment.