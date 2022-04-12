Alabama plucked another established starter out of the college football transfer portal on Tuesday, gaining the commitment of former Vanderbilt offensive lineman Tyler Steen.

Steen, who is 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, chose the Crimson Tide over programs like LSU and Kentucky.

He started 10 of 11 games last year and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

He is expected to compete for one of two vacant offensive tackle positions for Alabama this season.

Steen will join a handful of former Power 5 starters to transfer to the defending SEC champs this offseason.

Former LSU All-American defensive back Eli Ricks, former Georgia Tech All-ACC running back Jahmyr Gibbs and former Georgia leading receiver Jermaine Burton are already on campus for spring practice.