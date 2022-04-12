Clemson received a commitment from ESPN 300 quarterback Christopher Vizzina on Tuesday, giving the Tigers football program two pledges to its 2023 class.

Vizzina, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback out of Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham, Alabama, is rated as ESPN's No. 79 prospect overall. He chose the Tigers over a final list of Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Ole Miss.

Vizzina gives Clemson two commitments in 2023 from top-150 prospects; wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph, the No. 142 recruit in the class, is the other.

This is now the third class in a row that Clemson has been able to add a top-100 quarterback. D.J. Uiagalelei was the No. 43 recruit in the 2020 class, and Cade Klubnik, who signed with Clemson in 2021, was ranked No. 29 overall.

Uiagalelei started this past season for the Tigers and finished it by completing 55.6% of his passes, while throwing for 2,246 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. With Klubnik coming in as a highly sought-after prospect, he will help shore up the quarterback room this season.

Now, with Vizzina committed in 2023, the coaching staff will have some talented options at quarterback beyond the 2022 season, as well.