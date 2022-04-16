The Buckeyes hold a moment of silence for former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who died at the age of 24 last week. (2:00)

Dwayne Haskins' contributions to the Ohio State football program won't be soon forgotten.

Haskins, 24, was killed when he was struck by a dump truck on I-595 in South Florida on April 9.

Prior to its spring game Saturday, Ohio State paid homage to its former star quarterback by holding a moment of silence at Ohio Stadium. Players and coaching staff wore "DH" decals or pins.

Haskins' initials were also placed on the field, near the 5-yard line. Current Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud donned Haskins' No. 7 jersey as a personal tribute.

During the Buckeyes' 13-1 season in 2018, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns -- both Big Ten and school single-season records.

Haskins, the 2018 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and 2019 Rose Bowl Offensive MVP, was drafted 15th overall by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was preparing to enter his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers this fall.