LSU Tigers running back Corey Kiner announced on Monday that he has entered his name in the college football transfer portal.

The former No. 9-ranked running back in the 2021 class, Kiner was second on the team in rushing yards as a freshman last season.

He ran for 324 yards and two touchdowns on 79 carries. He also caught two passes for 10 yards.

Kiner went to Roger Bacon High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, and chose LSU over Cincinnati and Louisville.

According to Cincinnati.com, Kiner committed to the then-defending national champions without ever visiting campus because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Kiner joins a double-digit list of transfers since former LSU coach Ed Orgeron was fired and the program replaced him with Brian Kelly, who was previously the head coach at Notre Dame.

Starting quarterback Max Johnson departed for Texas A&M, while former All-American defensive back Eli Ricks went to Alabama.

LSU was able to add several players via the portal, however, including former Penn State running back Noah Cain. He was the Nittany Lions' second-leading rusher with 350 yards as a junior last season.

LSU is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 3 against Florida State.