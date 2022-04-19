North Carolina will be without starting defensive end Tomari Fox for the entire regular season after the NCAA denied his appeal of a yearlong suspension for using a banned substance.

"Unfortunately, I will not be able to participate in the 2022 football season for reasons I cannot control," Fox said in a statement released by the school. "I'm disappointed in the decision, but I remain hopeful for the future. I will continue to give my all to Tar Heel Nation both on and off the field."

Fox was suspended for North Carolina's bowl game -- a loss to South Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl -- after he tested positive for the banned substance. At the time, the school said Fox was unaware the pre-workout supplement was not approved for use by the NCAA.

Fox appealed the suspension, but head coach Mack Brown announced Tuesday that it had been denied.

Though Fox must sit out the regular season, Brown said he will continue to train and practice with the team. Fox would be eligible to play in any postseason games.

Fox, a three-star recruit coming out of high school and the brother of former UNC edge rusher Tomon Fox, has played three seasons with the Tar Heels. In 2021, he finished with 25 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and six quarterback hurries.