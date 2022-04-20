Notre Dame added its sixth ESPN 300 prospect to the 2023 class on Tuesday, when wide receiver Braylon James announced his commitment to the Irish.

James is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect from Del Valle High School in Del Valle, Texas and is ranked No. 46 overall. He chose Notre Dame over TCU and Stanford, and had offers from LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas and Oregon among others.

He's the first offensive ESPN 300 commitment in the class for Marcus Freeman, as he joins Keon Keeley, the No. 1 defensive end overall, safety Peyton Bowen, linebacker Drayk Bowen, defensive end Brenan Vernon and safety Adon Shuler as the top-300 recruits currently committed.

The six total ties Georgia and Ohio State for the most ESPN 300 commitments of any program. It puts Notre Dame one ESPN 300 commitment ahead of Louisville, two ahead of Texas A&M and three ahead of USC, Alabama, Texas, LSU, Penn State, Tennessee, Arkansas and Florida State.

Coach Marcus Freeman was able to close out the 2022 class in strong fashion, finishing with 13 ESPN 300 prospects and he has continued that momentum going forward in 2023, as well.