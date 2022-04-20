Relive Agiye Hall's two receptions for Alabama in the national championship game against Georgia. (0:50)

Former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall announced Tuesday that he has committed to Texas.

The No. 3-ranked receiver in the 2021 class, Hall was one of the stars of last year's spring game and appeared destined to make an instant impact as a freshman.

But he never did break through the logjam at the position, which was headlined by All-SEC players Jameson Williams and John Metchie III.

Hall wound up playing sparingly as a freshman, catching four passes for 72 yards.

He was then suspended by Alabama coach Nick Saban for violation of team rules earlier this month and entered the transfer portal.

At Texas, he'll reunite with head coach Steve Sarkisian, who was Alabama's offensive coordinator during Hall's recruitment.

Alabama and Texas are scheduled to play one another on Sept. 9 in Austin.