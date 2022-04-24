Texas landed a pair of recruits following its spring game Saturday, as wide receiver Ryan Niblett and running back Tre Wisner both pledged to join coach Steve Sarkisian's program.

Niblett is ranked No. 96 in the ESPN 300 for the 2023 class. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound wide receiver out of Eisenhower High School in Houston becomes Texas' highest-ranked ESPN 300 recruit in the class.

"The entire recruiting process has been a journey," Niblett tweeted. "I'm extremely thankful to be given multiple opportunities to play the game that I love at the next level."

Niblett's offer list also included Alabama, USC, Texas A&M, LSU and Penn State.

He joins cornerback Jamel Johnson, defensive end Dylan Spencer and linebacker S'Maje Burrell as ESPN 300 prospects in the Longhorns' 2023 recruiting class.

Niblett, Johnson, Spencer, Burrell and Wisner all hail from Texas as Sarkisian's staff continues to hit the in-state trail hard.

Wisner, a four-star prospect out of Desoto High School, chose the Longhorns over Oklahoma and Texas A&M.