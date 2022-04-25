Justyn Rhett changed his commitment from Notre Dame to Georgia on Monday.

Rhett, who committed to the Fighting Irish back in December, decommitted after attending Georgia's spring game April 16.

Rhett, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, is ranked No. 63 in the ESPN 300 for the 2023 class.

He immediately becomes the highest ESPN 300 prospect for the Bulldogs' 2023 class.

Cornerback Marcus Washington, defensive end Gabriel Harris, offensive tackle Bo Hughley, receiver Raymond Cottrell, tight ends Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie are Georgia's other ESPN 300 recruits.

Rhett's commitment is the Bulldogs' second from an ESPN 300 member in little more than a week after Harris made his pledge official on April 17.

According to ESPN's recruiting rankings, Georgia currently has the No. 2-ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle -- sitting behind only Notre Dame.