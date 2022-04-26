A grand jury on Tuesday indicted former Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson and charged with him raping a 21-year-old woman in a house in Athens, Georgia, on Oct. 29.

Anderson, who was once considered a potential first-round choice in this week's NFL draft, has an arraignment scheduled for June 13.

Anderson, from Rome, Georgia, was arrested on Nov. 10 and released on $25,000 bond a week later. He had been indefinitely suspended from the football team since the athletic department was notified of the allegation on Nov. 2.

According to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report, the woman told police that she went to a house between midnight and 7 a.m. on Oct. 29. After having drinks, the woman said, she woke up while Anderson was raping her. She reported it to the police that day.

A second woman later accused Anderson of sexually assaulting her in neighboring Oconee County, Georgia, in October 2020. He has not been charged in that case.

"Adam respectfully reminds the public and his supporters that he was not permitted by law to participate in the grand jury proceeding, which is totally under the control of the prosecution," Anderson's attorney, Steve Sadow, said in a statement to ESPN. "This means his defense was not presented or argued to the grand jurors. Adam will plead not guilty to the charge and continue his fight in court to clear his name and reputation. Adam once again appeals to the good citizens of Athens-Clarke County to keep an open mind and not prejudge his case."

On Oct. 30, Anderson played in the Bulldogs' 34-7 victory over Florida in Jacksonville, Florida. A Georgia official said the athletic department wasn't aware of the allegation when he played against the Gators.

The university's Equal Opportunity Office, which handles complaints of sexual assault and Title IX violations, had opened a separate investigation into the allegation.

Anderson was one of the stars of Georgia's defense before his arrest. At the time of his suspension, he led the team with five sacks and was second with 5.5 tackles for loss to go with 32 tackles and 14 quarterback hurries. He didn't play in the team's final seven games.

At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Anderson was ranked the No. 29 prospect for the 2022 NFL draft by ESPN's Todd McShay and the No. 4 outside linebacker by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. at the time of his arrest.

Anderson had been training in south Florida and had a private workout for NFL scouts from 17 teams at a high school in Athens in March.