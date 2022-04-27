Blake Shapen is set to be named Baylor's starting quarterback over 2021 incumbent Gerry Bohanon, a source confirmed to ESPN.

As a redshirt freshman last season, Shapen started two games, including the Bears' 21-16 upset of Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game. In that contest, Shapen set a Big 12 title game record by completing 17 straight passes.

Shapen, a four-star recruit and the No. 22 quarterback in the class of 2020, threw for 596 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions in six games last season.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda had said at the team's spring game last month that the quarterback competition was "back and forth."

"It's been a strong competition, and I think the fight with these guys, I've been impressed," Aranda said. "The way that they've handled the fight is probably the most impressive thing."

Bohanon made 12 starts in 2021 and threw for 2,200 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He missed the Big 12 championship game with a right leg injury but returned to start Baylor's 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

SicEm365 first reported that Shapen was set to be named the starter.