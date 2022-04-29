Maryland football coach Michael Locksley has agreed to a new five-year contract that runs through the 2026 season.

Locksley's new deal includes incentives that could extend his contract two additional years. He has spent the past three seasons at Maryland and last fall guided the Terrapins (7-6) to their first winning season since 2014 and their first bowl victory (Pinstripe) since 2010.

The 52-year-old Locksley initially agreed to a five-year, $12.5 million agreement with Maryland in December 2018, then had a year added to the deal following the 2019 season.

"Maryland is not only my dream job, but it's also home," Locksley said in a statement. "We are building something special here in College Park and I'm extremely grateful and honored to continue to serve as the head football coach at this outstanding university. I appreciate the trust president [Darryll] Pines and [athletic director] Damon Evans have shown in me and I'm thankful for all of the support that our administration has given to make sure our student-athletes are in a position to be successful both on and off the field."

From Washington D.C., Locksley is in his third stint at Maryland. He is 13-23 overall (7-22 Big Ten) at the school and 15-49 overall as an FBS coach. Before becoming Maryland's head coach, Locksley spent three seasons at Alabama and in 2018 earned the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach.

The Terrapins finish spring practice Saturday.