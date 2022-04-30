Defensive end Ochaun Mathis, an All-Big 12 performer at TCU, is transferring to Nebraska for the 2022 season.

Mathis picked Nebraska over Texas during an announcement Saturday on Twitter Live.

He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors last season for the Horned Frogs, recording four sacks and seven tackles for loss, to go with three pass breakups. Mathis also earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2020, when he led the league with nine sacks and finished third with 14 tackles for loss.

The 6-foot-5, 257-pound end from Manor, Texas, started the past three seasons for TCU, which made a coaching change Oct. 31.

In the Twitter Live video, Mathis thanked both Nebraska and Texas for their support and making him and his family feel welcome during their visits to campus. He then put a Nebraska hat on and threw it in the air in celebration. Mathis has two years of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2018.

Mathis, who entered the transfer portal in January, previously had narrowed his choices to Nebraska, Texas, USC, Ole Miss and Penn State.