Alabama newcomer and former All-American cornerback Eli Ricks was booked on charges of speeding, driving without insurance and possession of marijuana Sunday evening in Mississippi.

Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU this offseason, was arrested by Mississippi Highway Patrol and booked at 5:15 p.m.

According to an online database, it was Ricks' first marijuana possession charge and his bond was set at $0.

A 6-foot-2 cornerback from California, Ricks started his career at LSU where he earned Freshman All-SEC and AP All-America honors during his first season.

He entered the transfer portal in November, roughly a month after the firing of head coach Ed Orgeron.

Ricks is expected to compete for a starting role at Alabama, which lost starting cornerback Josh Jobe to the NFL.