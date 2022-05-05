Former Florida quarterback Emory Jones has found a new home.

Jones has committed to transfer to Arizona State, a source told ESPN on Thursday. Jones entered the transfer portal earlier this spring after starting 12 games last season at Florida.

Jones will be immediately eligible for the Sun Devils, and he offers the chance to upgrade a quarterback room that's viewed as the weakest in the Pac-12 Conference. Jones has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Jones is a dual-threat quarterback who completed 64.7% of his passes last season. He finished with 19 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.

Jones enters a quarterback race that lacks an established incumbent after Jayden Daniels transferred to LSU less than a month after entering the NCAA transfer portal in February. Neither ASU quarterback projected to compete for the starting job -- Paul Tyson or Trenton Bourguet -- has started a college game.

Jones said publicly in December that he planned to enter the portal after Florida's bowl game. He'd planned on spending the spring at Florida, regardless, to complete his degree. He decided to not enter the portal and play during spring ball after speaking with the new staff but ended up entering the portal soon after spring ball began.

Jones appeared in 37 games over his four seasons at Florida. He's a former top-60 recruit in the ESPN 300. He originally committed to Ohio State, flipped to Florida on former coach Dan Mullen's first signing day and spent four seasons there.

Jones is 6-foot-2, 201 pounds and brings dual-threat dynamism to the position. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry and rushed for 10 touchdowns over the course of his career.