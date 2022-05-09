Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. was arrested on Sunday by campus police and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving, according to arrest records.

Rodriguez, 21, was also cited for driving without tail lamps.

An All-SEC pick and team captain last season, Rodriguez ranked 12th nationally and second in the conference with 106.1 rushing yards per game.

The senior from Georgia is the 10th player in program history to amass 2,000 career rushing yards.