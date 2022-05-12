BYU will suspend its football series against Utah State after a Sept. 29 game as it prepares to enter the Big 12 in 2023.

The teams will meet Sept. 29 in Provo, Utah. BYU and Utah State were set to meet annually through 2026, but the contract allowed games to be voided because of changes in conference affiliation. BYU, an FBS independent since 2011, announced in September that it would join the Big 12, which also is adding Cincinnati, UCF and Houston as new members.

Utah State and BYU have met 90 times since 1922. Both schools hope to schedule future meetings.

"As we prepare to enter Big 12 membership, we've had to make many adjustments to nonconference games on our future schedules," BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a statement. "We are grateful to Utah State for being a willing partner in scheduling games throughout the years, especially the last decade as we've navigated independence. While we don't have the Aggies scheduled beyond 2022 at this point, we will continue to work together to play this in-state game again in the future."

Last season, Utah State tied a team record with 11 wins and finished No. 24 in the final AP Poll, five spots behind BYU, which went 10-3. Utah State had been set to host BYU in 2023 and 2025, and visit BYU in 2024 and 2026.

"While we are disappointed to see the series go away for now, we are committed to working with BYU to find scheduling opportunities in the future," Utah State athletic director John Hartwell said in a statement.