Oklahoma got a commitment from junior college quarterback General Booty on Saturday.

Booty, a 6-3, 195-pound sophomore from Tyler Junior College in Texas, will have three years of eligibility remaining at Oklahoma.

The son of former LSU receiver Abram Booty, he comes from a prominent football family. His uncle Josh was a quarterback at LSU and a Major League Baseball player. Another uncle, John David, played quarterback at USC in the Pete Carroll era.

General Booty went to four different high schools as his family moved, including two in California and two in Texas, finishing his career at Allen, Texas, which is in the Dallas area.

He was not heavily recruited out of high school and opted to play at TJC, where he had a breakout season, throwing for 3,115 yards and 25 touchdowns to rank second in the country in the NJCAA. In one game against Navarro last October, he threw for 528 yards and eight touchdowns and ran for 62 yards on eight carries.

His family lineage and that name, which Abram Booty said was due to his fascination with the military, have long drawn attention his way.

"Obviously my name's an attention-grabber and people like to do headlines with it, but I like to show people with my play that I can back it up," he told The Dallas Morning News in 2020. "I have done that, I'm going to continue to do that as well, and give them a reason to remember my name."