The Florida Gators bolstered their receiver corps Saturday with a commitment from Arizona State transfer Ricky Pearsall.

Pearsall, a 6-foot-1 junior, led the Sun Devils with 48 receptions last season. He had 580 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

He entered the transfer portal after spring practice in April and has two years of eligibility remaining.

New Florida coach Billy Napier, who spent the previous four seasons at Louisiana, has mined the portal since his arrival in December, bringing in former Georgia cornerback Jalen Kimber, former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller and two of his former players with the Ragin' Cajuns, offensive tackle O'Cyrus Torrence and running back Montrell Johnson.

The Gators open the season Sept. 3 against Utah.