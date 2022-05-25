Check out the former Heisman winner's most dominant plays in college. (1:01)

Former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker won Georgia's GOP Senate primary on Tuesday.

Walker defeated five fellow Republicans: Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, former Trump administration official and Navy veteran Latham Saddler, retired brigadier general Jon McColumn, contractor and Air Force veteran Kelvin King and former state Rep. Josh Clark.

Walker is a political newcomer but has nearly unmatched name recognition in Georgia from his days as a college football running back. He led the University of Georgia football team to a national title during the 1980 season and won the Heisman Trophy in 1982.

Former President Donald Trump, a close friend of Walker's, backed his run.

Walker's electability was questioned due to business dealings and his history of violence against women. Walker has been open about his long struggle with mental illness and acknowledged violent urges.

He won the primary despite skipping debates with his Republican opponents and making multiple gaffes on the campaign trail.

In the general election, Walker and the GOP will try to take back the seat incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock won last year, helping Democrats squeak out a congressional majority. Warnock easily won the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

The general election between Warnock and Walker will mark the first time that two major party candidates for U.S. Senate in Georgia are Black.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.