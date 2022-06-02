Idaho State assistant football coach DaVonte' Neal was arrested by police in Pocatello, Idaho, at the request of the Maricopa County (Arizona) Sheriff's Office on a warrant that includes charges of first-degree murder, drive-by shooting and discharge of a firearm at a structure, according to Pocatello Police.

The arrest occurred May 25 and Neal remains in Bannock County jail pending extradition to Arizona, records show. The alleged shooting took place in 2017, according to Pocatello Police.

Neal, who played college football for Arizona and Notre Dame, had not previously coached college football before being hired in January by new Bengals coach Charlie Ragle. Ragle first coached Neal at Chaparral High in Arizona, where Neal was a two-time Gatorade State Player of the Year (2010, 2011). Ragle also coached Neal at Arizona, where Ragle was an assistant coach from 2012 to 2016.

In a text message to the Idaho State Journal, which first reported the arrest, Idaho State athletic director Pauline Thiros said, "I have been in constant contact with [Ragle] who has known DaVonte' for many years and never had any knowledge or suspicion of a possible crime of any kind. The news of DaVonte' Neal's arrest and charges in Arizona was a great shock. Going forward, we will cooperate in every way possible, safeguard our program and culture, support each other and our students, and allow the legal process to work. The news is devastating and we hope for resolution for all involved."

Idaho State put Neal on administrative leave and has begun the termination process, the State Journal reported.

No further details about the incident were available from Pocatello police.