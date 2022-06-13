Avion Carter decided home is where his heart is.

Carter, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive end from Tascosa High School in Amarillo, Texas, pledged Sunday to join coach Sonny Dykes and TCU.

Ranked No. 91 in the ESPN 300, Carter joins wide receiver Cordale Russell (No. 270) as ESPN 300 recruits in the Horned Frogs' 2023 class.

Russell, another in-state product from North Mesquite High School, committed to TCU last month.

Carter becomes the 12th ESPN 300 prospect to commit to the Horned Frogs within the last five recruiting cycles, dating back to 2019.