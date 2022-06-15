An eventful week on the recruiting trail continued for the Clemson football program: Vic Burley, No. 61 in the ESPN 300, committed to Dabo Swinney's Tigers on Wednesday.

Burley is a 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive tackle from Warner Robins High School in Warner Robins, Georgia.

"Just the Clemson structure," Burley told CBS Sports HQ in an interview after making his announcement. "What they have there is similar to what we have here at Warner Robins -- the focus on the player and personal development there drew me in, too."

He chose Clemson over his other three finalists -- Georgia, Michigan State and Tennessee.

Burley's commitment comes two days after linebacker Jamal Anderson, a fellow Georgia prep product and ESPN 300 prospect, pledged to play in Death Valley.

"[Swinney] was just saying, 'You could play off the bat when you get here and just be dominant and help us win games,'" Burley told CBS Sports HQ. "I just bought into it."

Burley becomes the Tigers' fourth ESPN 300 recruit in the 2023 class -- joining quarterback Christopher Vizzina (No. 79), Anderson (No. 123) and defensive end David Ojiegbe (No. 246).

ESPN 300 wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph (No. 142), who had initially committed to Clemson in September 2021, announced on Tuesday night that he was reopening his recruitment.