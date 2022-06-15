The Army-Navy game will be played in five different cities along the East Coast over the next five years, including stadiums near Boston, Washington, Baltimore, New York City and Philadelphia, the schools announced jointly Wednesday.

Foxborough, Massachusetts, will host the 2023 game on Dec. 9, followed by Landover, Maryland, on Dec. 14, 2024. Baltimore will host on Dec. 13, 2025, and East Rutherford, New Jersey, will host the 2026 game on Dec. 12. Philadelphia will host on Dec. 11, 2027. All five games will be televised nationally by CBS.

"Our destinations over the next five years provide the Academies with an opportunity to share the economic impact, history and tradition of Army-Navy with a number of communities in diverse geographic areas," Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement. "We are certain that each location will present a uniquely accommodating experience for our fans and will make for an incredibly memorable event for our midshipmen and cadets. Our gratitude goes out to all the cities that showed interest and congratulations to the recipients of the games."

The 2023 game will be hosted in the Boston region in conjunction with the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party and the 225th anniversary of the USS Constitution's maiden voyage. It will be the first time the Army-Navy game has been played in New England, and Navy will serve as the home team. The region of the nation's capital will host the 2024 game, which will also mark the 125th game in the series dubbed "America's Game."

This will be just the second time the game has been played in the D.C. area and the first since 2011, when Navy won 27-21. Army will serve as the home team.

"The Army-Navy game is a great showcase for both service academies," Army athletic director Mike Buddie said in a statement. "We are looking forward to the pageantry and tradition to be on display for the fans in these cities while providing an opportunity to support the Cadets and Midshipmen. We had great interest from many regions and thank the cities who participated in the bid selection process. We cannot wait to have this game played at some incredible venues in great cities."

The game will return to Baltimore in 2025 with Fort McHenry, the site where Francis Scott Key penned the lyrics to the national anthem, serving as the backdrop. It will be the seventh time Baltimore has hosted the game and the first since 2016. The teams are 3-3 in Baltimore, and Navy will serve as the home team.

East Rutherford, N.J., will host the 2026 game as part of the 25th anniversary of 9/11. It will be the 19th time the game has been played in New York or New Jersey and the sixth time it has been played at the Meadowlands Complex. Navy is 4-1 against Army in games played in East Rutherford, including a 17-13 win last December. Army will serve as the home team.

Philadelphia, which is hosting this year's game at 3 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Lincoln Financial Field, will host again for the 91st time in 2027. Navy will be the home team for the 2027 game.

Navy leads the all-time series 62-53-7 and has won two of the past three.