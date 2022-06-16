A.J. Harris, the No. 20 recruit in the ESPN 300, committed to Georgia on Thursday.

Harris is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound cornerback from Central High School in Phenix City, Ala. He chose the Bulldogs over Alabama, Florida, Clemson, Ohio State and others. He is rated as the No. 4 overall cornerback in the class by ESPN.

Harris becomes Georgia's highest-ranked ESPN 300 recruit thus far for the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Coach Kirby Smart has eight ESPN 300 prospects in the fold: Harris, Justyn Rhett, Marcus Washington, Gabriel Harris, Bo Hughley, Raymond Cottrell, Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie.