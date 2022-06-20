Scott Satterfield secured one of the biggest wins of his Louisville football coaching tenure on Monday when top running back recruit Rueben Owens II committed to the Cardinals.

"I have always been a trailblazer, and aimed to create my own legacy on the road less traveled in hopes of inspiring others to believe in themselves," Owens wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "It was the driving force in me making this life changing decision on where to spend the next 3-4 years of my life."

Owens, the No. 29 overall prospect in the 2023 ESPN 300, was an early commit to Texas, but decommitted last June. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound back from El Campo, Texas, had offers from nearly every major program in the country and is ESPN's No. 2-ranked running back recruit.

In 24 career games at El Campo, Owens has rushed for 4,500 yards and 68 touchdowns, including 2,989 yards and 46 scores last year, an average of 12.1 yards per carry.

Owens joins No. 2 overall receiver prospect DeAndre Moore Jr. from Los Alamitos, California, in Louisville's 2023 class, which is shaping up to be one of the top in the country.