Ohio State got commitments from two ESPN 300 wide receivers in as many days when Brandon Inniss announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Tuesday.

Inniss is the No. 25 prospect in the class overall and the No. 4 receiver, and he made his decision only a day after Carnell Tate, the No. 134 recruit overall, committed to Ohio State. Inniss is a 6-foot, 190-pound prospect from American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida.

He recently released a top list of Alabama, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Texas A&M and USC, but chose the Buckeyes, giving the program eight ESPN 300 commitments, six of whom are offensive players.

Inniss and Tate continue an excellent run of recruiting receivers for coach Ryan Day and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline. They signed three ESPN 300 receivers in the 2022 class with Caleb Burton, Kyion Grayes and Kojo Antwi and three in 2021 with Emeka Egbuka, Jayden Ballard and Marvin Harrison Jr.

In total, Ohio State has added 12 ESPN 300 receivers since the 2020 class and the program is coming off of a year where Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were selected back-to-back at No. 10 and 11 overall.

That order, going one after the other, had a factor in how Tate and Inniss decided to announce their commitments, with the two going back-to-back themselves. With a nod to Wilson and Olave, Tate and Inniss are hoping to replicate their success in college and make it to the NFL themselves.