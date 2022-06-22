Ohio State's recruiting roll with wide receivers continued on Wednesday, with Noah Rogers joining the fold.

Rogers is the third ESPN 300 (No. 57) receiver to commit to the Buckeyes in as many days, joining Carnell Tate (No. 134) and Brandon Inniss (No. 25).

Rogers, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver from Rolesville High School in Rolesville, North Carolina, chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Clemson, North Carolina and North Carolina State.

Since the 2020 recruiting cycle, Ryan Day's program has received commitments from 13 ESPN 300 receivers.

Ohio State's reputation for developing receivers got a big boost in April with Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave both going in the first round of the NFL draft.