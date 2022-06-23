The next chapter of the Manning family's football legacy will take place in Texas. Blue-chip quarterback Arch Manning officially announced his commitment to the University of Texas on Thursday via social media.

Arch is the son of former Ole Miss receiver Cooper Manning, the nephew of two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks in Peyton and Eli, and the grandson of former New Orleans Saints signal-caller Archie. He chose the Longhorns over such notable schools as Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Clemson and Virginia. At Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Manning threw for 5,731 yards and 72 touchdowns in his first three seasons. He is ESPN's No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class entering his senior year.

The Longhorns and coach Steve Sarkisian were pumped that Manning committed to their school.

Manning's commitment to Texas spread fast over the internet. Longtime Longhorns fan and Academy award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter to express excitement for his squad landing the nation's No. 1 recruit.

McConaughey wasn't the only Longhorns supporter hyped about the news. Former Texas quarterback and Rose Bowl MVP Vince Young also celebrated Manning's decision on social media. Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant, who played for the Longhorns basketball team in 2006, also shouted out Manning with a motivational tweet.

