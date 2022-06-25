Nebraska junior offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili, who started the final seven games last fall, will miss the 2022 season because of a failed drug test.

Nouili announced on Twitter that the NCAA declared him ineligible for the season. He will be allowed to practice with Nebraska this fall and plans to return in 2023.

"I would like to apologize to my family, teammates, coaches, and Husker fans for my error in judgement," Nouili's post reads. "It is an honor to be a part of this football program and represent this university, and I do not take that responsibility likely. Thanks to Coach [Scott] Frost, our athletic and university administration for allowing me to continue to be part of this program in 2022."

A native of Frankfurt, Germany, Nouili was an exchange student and finished high school in Firth, Nebraska, not far from Nebraska's campus. He began his college career at Colorado State and started seven games at guard in 2019 before transferring to Nebraska and joining the team as a walk-on. Nebraska put the 6-foot-4, 315-pound Nouili on scholarship in early November after he became a starter at left guard.

"We will fully support Nouredin Nouili as he continues his academic career at the University of Nebraska," Frost said in a statement. "He is an outstanding young man, who made a mistake that will force him to miss the 2022 season and forfeit a year of eligibility. Noure will be a full participant in practice this fall, and we look forward to him resuming his playing career in 2023."