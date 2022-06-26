Coach Mario Cristobal talks about his plans to make Miami as good as any team in college football history. (3:17)

Quarterback Jaden Rashada, ranked No. 22 in the ESPN 300 Class of 2023, committed to Miami on Sunday, choosing to join the Hurricanes over offers from LSU, Florida, Mississippi and Texas A&M.

Rashada initially wanted to commit on June 18, his father's birthday, but pushed his announcement eight days to his grandmother's birthday.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Rashada, who plays at Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, gives new Miami coach Mario Cristobal a big boost as he attempts to return the program back to prominence.

Rashada is the second ESPN 300 recruit for Miami in the 2023 cycle, joining Miami Killian High School wide receiver Robby Washington (No. 280).

Rashada becomes the fourth ESPN 300 quarterback to commit to Miami since 2020, following Tyler Van Dyke (2020), Jake Garcia (2021) and Jacurri Brown (2022).

With Arch Manning (Texas) and Rashada (Miami) now both off the board, Dante Moore (No. 8) is the top uncommitted quarterback in the 2023 class.