Tony Mitchell didn't want to waste another moment.

Four days after releasing his final four schools, Mitchell committed to Nick Saban and Alabama on Sunday night.

The 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, is ranked 16th in the ESPN 300 and chose Alabama over Auburn, Georgia and Texas A&M.

The Crimson Tide's recruiting ranking for 2023 figures to take a leap with Mitchell coming on board.

ESPN has Alabama ranked 17th in the 2023 cycle and Mitchell becomes the fifth ESPN 300 prospect in its class.

Mitchell joins cornerback Jahlil Hurley (No. 18), safety Elliot Washington (No. 42), quarterback Eli Holstein (No. 59), offensive tackle Wilkin Formby (No. 103) and defensive end Yhonzae Pierre (No. 196).