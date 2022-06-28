Mississippi State and football coach Mike Leach have agreed to a two-year contract extension that will raise his annual salary to $5.5 million and run through the 2025 season, a source told ESPN.

State law caps the length of contracts for state employees at four years. Leach's previous salary was $5 million per year.

Leach, who was previously the head coach at Washington State and Texas Tech, is entering his third season at Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs went 4-6 during the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.

In Year 2 under Leach, the team reached a bowl game and finished third in the SEC West with a record of 7-6.

Mississippi State will open the season against Memphis on Sept. 3.

The Bulldogs return star quarterback Will Rogers, who finished second in the conference in passing yards (4,739) and passing touchdowns (36) last season.