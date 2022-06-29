Pete Thamel weighs in on Arch Manning's commitment to Texas and what it will take to return the Longhorns to national relevance. (1:04)

Johntay Cook II became the latest prospect to join Steve Sarkisian's emerging recruiting haul on Wednesday.

Cook, residing at No. 43 overall in the 2023 ESPN 300, is a 6-foot, 175-pound wide receiver from DeSoto High School in DeSoto, Texas.

He is the ninth player to commit to Sarkisian and Texas since quarterback Arch Manning's announcement on June 23.

"With Arch Manning, nobody is going to be able to fool with me and him. Freshman year I'll have Quinn Ewers, so I'm arguably going to have the best two quarterbacks in college football," Cook told 247Sports.

Cook is the third ESPN 300 recruit to pledge to the Longhorns since Saturday, joining safety Derek Williams (No. 76) and wide receiver Jonah Wilson (No. 278).

According to ESPN's recruiting rankings, Texas' 2023 class sits at No. 10 overall and only figures to go up from there.