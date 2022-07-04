Karmello English decided to stay close to home by committing to Auburn on Monday.

English, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound wide receiver from Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama, is ranked No. 66 in the ESPN 300.

He chose Auburn over Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Penn State and Michigan.

Coach Bryan Harsin and the Tigers have three ESPN 300 recruits so far in this cycle -- English, running back Jeremiah Cobb (No. 279) and safety Terrance Love (No. 282).

English is the first ESPN 300 wide receiver to pledge for the Tigers since Kobe Hudson and Ze'Vian Capers were both part of the 2020 class.