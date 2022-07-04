Jonathan Echols, a prospective top prospect in the 2024 class, committed to Tennessee on Monday.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Echols, who's seen time at defensive end and tight end for IMG Academy, says he is going to play offense for the Volunteers.

"It's really both of them, kind of about the same," Echols told ESPN about being recruited on both sides of the ball. "But I really want to play tight end at the next level."

Echols chose Tennessee over interest from Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Florida.

"Everything about Tennessee is just different," Echols said. "My (unofficial) visit was great. They have great people, great coaches. And they have a great offense. So just being able to be in that offense, great culture."

Josh Heupel's 2023 class is ranked 15th in ESPN's latest team rankings and has four ESPN 300 prospects. Long Beach Polytechnic High School (Calif.) quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava (No. 13 in ESPN 300) headlines that group and Echols is beginning to build a relationship with him.

"We spoke and we follow each other on social media," Echols said of Iamaleava. "He's going to be a great player. I'll be able to fit in their program with the way they use their tight ends, being able to spread them out, bring them in to run routes. The way they run their routes, what type of routes they run - I'm able to run those. Just being able to be versatile within the offensive system."

Echols attended Heard County High School in Franklin, Ga. before transferring to IMG during his sophomore season.