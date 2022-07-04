LSU picked up a pair of defensive line recruits, Da'Shawn Womack and Darron Reed, on Monday.

Womack, a defensive end from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, is ranked No. 93 overall in the ESPN 300.

"They were just telling me how much they really want me and I can help be a part of the gang and how I'll be a great player building their defense," Womack told ESPN. "They were basically telling me how tough they're going to be."

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Womack chose LSU over Georgia and Mississippi and currently is LSU's highest-ranked recruit for 2023. Womack is the Tigers' seventh ESPN 300 recruit for this cycle.

Three of the seven reside on the defensive line: Womack, Jaxon Howard (No. 118) from New Hope, Minnesota, and Joshua Mickens (No. 283) from Indianapolis.

Howard committed to the Tigers on Friday while Mickens followed suit on Sunday. Jamar Cain spurned Lincoln Riley at USC to join Brian Kelly's staff as the defensive line coach and his impact is quickly showing on the recruiting front.

"I know the SEC is one of the best in college football and I know they develop good D-linemen and I just want to compete," Womack said. "I just always want the competition. I always want to go against the best."

Reed, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive end from Carver High School in Columbus, Georgia, is considered to be a four-star recruit by ESPN. Reed opted for the Tigers over Ohio State and Miami.

"I just want to play wherever I fit best," he said. "As long as I do what I need to do, I can make it to the NFL wherever I go."