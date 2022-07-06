Ny Carr, a prospective top prospect in the 2024 class, committed to Georgia late Tuesday night.

"I would like to let the world know I'm committed to the University of Georgia!" he tweeted. "Go Dawgs."

Carr is a 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver from Colquitt County High School in Colquitt County, Ga.

He's Georgia's first pledge of the 2024 cycle.

Georgia's 2023 class is currently ranked fifth by ESPN -- tops in the SEC -- and has 10 ESPN 300 recruits, headlined by Phenix City, Alabama, cornerback A.J. Harris (No. 20).