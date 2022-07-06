Jaquaize Pettaway, a wide receiver who is No. 33 on the ESPN 300, gave Brent Venables' program a huge shot in the arm by committing to Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Pettaway, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound prospect from Langham Creek High School in Houston, is the seventh-best receiver in ESPN's rankings. He picked the Sooners over Texas.

He is the third ESPN 300 commit for the Sooners, joining Guyer High School (Denton, Texas) quarterback Jackson Arnold (No. 39) and Rickards High School (Tallahassee, Fla.) wide receiver Keyon Brown (No. 224).

The commitment from Pettaway gives Oklahoma a top-15 receiver for the second straight cycle, joining Nicholas Anderson (No. 15) from 2022.