Former Alabama running back Keilan Robinson, who transferred to Texas in 2021, pawned the three rings he won during the Crimson Tide's unbeaten season in 2020.

The SEC, Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff championship rings are being sold by Gold & Silver Pawn Shop -- home of the TV show "Pawn Stars" -- and are listed for $60,000.

Robinson's name and number are inscribed on the rings. He was not on the active roster in 2020, having opted out due to COVID-19 concerns.

It's only within the past year that current college athletes have been able to sell merchandise without risking their eligibility.

The NCAA cleared the way for athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness for the first time when its interim NIL policy went into effect on July 1, 2021.

Among the many opportunities that emerged were programs, including one at LSU and Penn State, that gave any player who chose to participate the ability to have schools sell their jerseys -- including their name and number -- and receive a portion of the proceeds.

Robinson, who was a four-star recruit from Washington, D.C., ran for 254 yards as a freshman in 2019 before opting out in 2020.

He transferred to Texas in 2021, reuniting with head coach Steve Sarkisian, who was Alabama's offensive coordinator for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Robinson appeared in 11 games for the Longhorns last season, running for 322 yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries.

Texas will host Alabama in Austin on Sept. 10.