For the first time in the Big 12's history, Baylor is the preseason pick to win the football league in the media poll.

Oklahoma, winner of six straight Big 12 championships from 2015 to 2020, finished second, receiving 12 first-place votes to Baylor's 17.

It's the first time in seven years and just the third time in the past 12 that the Sooners were not the preseason favorite. The Bears finished eighth in last season's poll before rebounding from a 2-7 campaign in coach Dave Aranda's first year to go 12-2, beat Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game and finish with a 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

Oklahoma State came in at No. 3, getting nine first-place votes, with Texas at No. 4, earning two, and Kansas State rounding out the top five. Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia, Texas Tech and Kansas followed.

The Sooners, who have won 14 Big 12 titles, will be led by first-year head coach Brent Venables, who took over after Lincoln Riley bolted for USC. The Sooners, who had nine players on last year's preseason all-conference team, only had one this season: punter Michael Turk, with quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a transfer from UCF, picked as the conference's newcomer of the year.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson was picked as the preseason Offensive Player of the Year, while Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah was the Defensive POY selection. Kansas State led the way with six players on the all-conference team, while Baylor had five.

Big 12 media days kick off July 13-14 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.