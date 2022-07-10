Chandavian Bradley, the No. 47 overall prospect on the 2023 ESPN 300, committed to Josh Heupel and Tennessee on Sunday.

Bradley, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound defensive end from Platte County High School in Platte County, Mo., is the sixth ESPN 300 prospect of this cycle for the Volunteers, whose class is ranked 16th by ESPN.

He's their highest-ranked recruit on defense and is their second-highest ranked recruit overall, after Long Beach, Calif. quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava (No. 13).

Bradley is the second ESPN 300 recruit this week, along with wide receiver Cameron Seldon (No. 75), to commit to Tennessee.