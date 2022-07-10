Jason Moore became the latest addition to Ohio State's emerging class after committing on Sunday night.

Moore, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound defensive end from DeMatha Catholic High in Hyattsville, Maryland, is No. 41 in the 2023 ESPN 300.

"I'd say just being out there in that environment," Moore told ESPN regarding his decision. "I just felt real comfortable with everybody. I felt like it's an environment where I'll be pushed to be the best version of myself on and off the field. That's really the main thing."

Moore is the Buckeyes' second highest ranked recruit after Plantation, Florida wide receiver Brandon Inniss (No. 25) joined the Ohio State 2023 group.

The Buckeyes now have 11 ESPN 300 prospects and Moore is their second defensive ESPN 300 prospect (cornerback Dijon Johnson; No. 113). Their class sits second overall in ESPN's rankings.

Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State were the other three schools he was considering. New Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and longtime defensive line coach Larry Johnson Sr. have given Moore a good glimpse of how they project him.

"I know they definitely show a lot of different guys," Moore said. "One they showed me was Joey Bosa -- just seeing how his body developed from when he got to campus to now, even when he left campus. He's definitely real close to my body size. That was one of the comparisons they told me about."

Moore recorded 73 tackles and 14 sacks for DeMatha Catholic in 2021. A highly regarded recruit in the DMV area, he earned multiple first-team honors -- All-WCAC, All-Met and Washington Pigskin Club -- last season.

"Probably (strongest) at the edge since I've played there my whole life," Moore said. "But I'm starting to play a lot more inside for my high school team. So I'm just trying to get the most experience possible at both positions. I need to be the best at both positions."

He took official visits to all four of his finalists last month. His desire to play against the best eventually won the day.

"I do love to think that I'm going to the Big Ten and playing great competition every game," Moore said. "Very competitive. I'm definitely looking forward to the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, for sure. I just love to think I'm playing in the Big Ten."