Linebacker Troy Bowles, the No. 26 prospect in the ESPN300, committed to Georgia on Saturday.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Bowles is the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.

Troy Bowles recorded 110 tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven sacks and two interceptions as a junior last year for Jesuit High School in Tampa.

Ohio State and Oklahoma were the other two schools under his consideration.

The Bulldogs' 2023 class is ranked sixth by ESPN and features 12 ESPN 300 commits, which leads the SEC.